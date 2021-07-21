Arsenal Reportedly Keen on Signing Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham

As per a report from The Sun, Arsenal are ahead of two other Premier League clubs in the quest to gain the signature of Tammy Abraham. The Englishman has found chances at Chelsea to be limited since the arrival of the German duo of manager Thomas Tuchel and striker Timo Werner.
Despite this, the centre forward still managed to score 12 goals last season and helped the club to the UEFA Champions League title.
According to the report, the Gunners are facing competition from both Tottenham and West Ham United, but have the upper hand. He’s also been linked to Aston Villa this summer.
The Sun state that Abraham will join the north Londoners on a loan deal and after a certain number of appearances have been made, a fee of £40million will be activated. The Blues would prefer a loan deal that includes an obligation to buy.
Chelsea are keen on moving the England international as they are targeting other forwards such as Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.
If the Gunners manage to complete this deal, it will then create a number of questions that the club will have to answer. One of them will be related to the future of Alexandre Lacazette who only has one year left on his contract.
The same can be said about young Eddie Nketiah as well.
With Abraham among their ranks, it probably will not leave any space for the other two to operate. And from a stylistic point of view, the signing of the Chelsea forward is one that makes a lot of sense. The 23-year-old has experience of playing in this league, is a homegrown talent and is good both on the ground and in the air.
Tammy Abraham would form a good complement to captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and it will be interesting to see both of them push each other.
There is still some way to go before the deal is completed but this is an intriguing prospect.
Arsenal are trying to secure their long-term future upfront, and they have selected an exciting candidate in Tammy Abraham. The Chelsea striker certainly has the skills to succeed at the Emirates and the fee being quoted is not that high.
Should this deal go through, it will be a good bit of business by the Gunners.
