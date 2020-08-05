Chelsea Star Willian Receives Formal Contract Offer from Arsenal

Arsenal are edging closer to signing Chelsea FC forward Willian after making a formal three-year contract offer, according to reports in Sky Sports.
The 31-year-old star has gone on to become a mainstay at Stamford Bridge since joining the club back in 2013 and he’s been a key contributor to the club’s success in recent years. However, the Brazilian will be a free agent this summer, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2019-20 season.
The report in Sky Sports claims that Arsenal are favourites to complete the signing of Willian, although their three-year contract offer is still way short of the more favorable terms offered by Inter Miami and FC Barcelona.
It further claims that the Brazilian is excited at the prospect of reuniting with fellow countryman Edu at the Emirates. Chelsea were keen on extending the forward’s contract but were reluctant to offer more than a two-year deal.
Willian has proven himself to be a dependable player over the years and would be a good addition to an Arsenal side coming off the high of just winning the FA Cup. The only downside to this potential deal would be the high wages the forward would inevitably command.
On the plus side, it would offer the North London club some added creativity from the wings that would ensure team captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang plays through the middle where he best belongs. A front three of Willian, Aubameyang and Pepe will be a frightening prospect to deal with for any opposing defense.
The transfer window has just opened, so we should be seeing more progress on this deal, and others in the coming days. Arsenal are in a position where they need to strengthen if they want to compete with the rest of the big clubs. Though the wages of Willian would be high, getting him for free would allow funds to then be allocated for other transfers.
