Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Coutinho, Willian, Arrizabalaga

Chelsea FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. Be sure to check out our all-transfer rumor Chelsea XI and our optimal Chelsea XI, a team with all main transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Blues related rumor mill, starting with the latest on Brazilian winger Philippe Coutinho. The Barcelona flop, currently on loan with Bayern Munich, has supposedly been drawing interest from Chelsea for some time.
Reportedly, he’s seen as a fall back option, should Manchester United sign Jadon Sancho over Chelsea, a transfer window development that is widely expected to happen. The former Liverpool man has also been linked with a move to fellow London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Spanish outlet Sport has added a couple more clubs to the mix- Everton and Leicester City. So it will be interesting to see how it all shapes out this summer.
Sticking with Sport, and covering another wing player linked with a move to both of the north London clubs, the outlet also says that Willian has another potential suitor, and it’s a really surprising name- Liverpool!
Finally, it’s very obvious that Chelsea want to part ways with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Perhaps it’s too obvious because the club is reportedly having some issues trying to drum up interest in him, says the ESPN transfer talk notebook.
Considering that he still the most expensive goalkeeper in world history, it just shows you how far he’s fallen, and how much his getting demoted in January-February has devalued his stock.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind