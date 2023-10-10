Chelsea FC News and Notes: Armando Broja, Axel Disasi

While Chelsea FC are currently on international break, we still have plenty of news items to discuss, so much so that we had to break our Chelsea news and notes segments up into two parts. In this edition, we focus on Armando Broja and Axel Disasi. In part one, we covered Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Cole Palmer.

So let’s get started, beginning with Armando Broja, a striker who is out of favor, and has thus been linked with a move away.

The club that Broja has been most strongly linked with is Inter Milan, but it is not going to happen, according to Inter Football Director Piero Ausilio.

“We won’t sign Armando Broja in January,” the boss of the Nerazzurri said.

“We’re happy with the strikers we have. We know Broja very well, he’s back and he recently scored but there’s no chance to see him joining Inter.”

Broja recently recovered from a long-term knee injury, and it is great to see him back in action, and finding the back of the net. But where he goes next obviously remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, late summer signing Axel Disasi left the French national team due to injury this weekend. Just hours after being called up to replace the injured Dayot Upamecano, Disasi himself was relieved of international duty due to injury.

A scan, conducted after the weekend winner over Burnley, revealed “a tear in the quadriceps of the left thigh,” according to a statement that was sent out by the French Football Association.

Disasi returned to the Chelsea Cobham training ground for further assessment. Meanwhile another Chelsea defender, Malo Gusto, was called in to the France side, to replace the injured Jules Kounde.

For Chelsea, the next match will be an Oct. 21 London derby with Arsenal, and that promises to be epic. We’ll see if the former Monaco man will be a part of the squad or not.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

