Are Chelsea Ruining Christian Pulisic’s Career?

Christian Pulisic has long been the future of the USMNT and is easily one of the most talented individuals to have kicked a ball for his country. The Pennsylvania-born star signed for Chelsea at a young age in 2019 but has suffered a stuttering existence at the London club.

Pulisic has failed to establish himself as a regular starter under numerous managers at Chelsea. He’s also endured one of the worst fitness records of any player in the league. There’s a real argument to suggest that Pulisic’s career could go down the pan if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic Has Massively Boosted Soccer in the USA

Pulisic spent his youth career in the USA, developing at various minor outfits including Brackley Town and Michigan Rush. Borussia Dortmund scouts discovered the player in 2015 and signed him to their academy. He quickly became a key player for the Bundesliga side and played 81 league games for them between 2016 and 2019.

It was at this point that Pulisic started to gain mass attention in the USA, and he swiftly became the golden boy on the national side. His 56 showings for the United States to date have resulted in a whopping 22 goals, and the 24-year-old has boosted the sport in the USA.

Pulisic has plenty of support across the country, but even more so in his home state of Pennsylvania. Many people in the state turned to sportsbooks to bet on Pulisic and his teammates when they made it out of the group stage of the recent World Cup in Qatar, and they will doubtlessly wager again when the USMNT is in action next.

Time for a Move Away from Chelsea?

Pulisic has been injured a whopping 13 times since he moved to Stamford Bridge, and it has meant that he’s never been able to establish himself as a regular starter. There are question marks about why he’s become so fragile since he put on a Chelsea shirt. A lot of it could be to do with the fact that no manager has given the gifted attacker a steady enough string of games to build up and maintain match fitness.

Pulisic will be getting itchy feet at Chelsea now, a side that he’ll most likely associate with giving him this incredible run of bad luck. He’d walk into more than half of the teams in the Premier League and be a significant upgrade to many existing attackers on these sides. There is a lot of interest in the USMNT player but, because of his injury record, clubs are worried about investing too much in someone who may spend more time in the treatment room than on the pitch.

It’s clear that Pulisic needs a move away from Chelsea to get his career back on track. He’s at a pivotal stage of his development and if he doesn’t get the required game time, he may never reach his full potential. Graham Potter has said there’s ‘no chance’ of the player being sold. However, if the manager isn’t going to use him enough, the right thing to do would be to allow him to leave.

Pulisic’s career has gone downhill since he moved to Chelsea, and it’s something that has happened to a few high-profile signings in recent years at Stamford Bridge. If the player doesn’t get sold to another club soon, he risks letting his promising career slip away from him.

