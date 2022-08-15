Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel Both Enjoyed their Screaming Match

You can forget about the North London Derby, or Chelsea-Arsenal, it’s Tottenham-Chelsea now! That’s where it’s at regarding London derbies these days, and today’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge was truly box office to say the least.

The game was incredible, but we’re all talking about the screaming match and contentious handshake between Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart, Antonio Conte.

TUCHEL VS CONTE: ROUND TWO!!! ?? pic.twitter.com/XhWuOU4fwD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

Who doesn’t love a good Premier League manager fight, right?

Apparently, both men enjoyed the altercation/clash/row/tiff/jawing/screaming match, whatever you want to call it. Both men got red carded, at the very end, so that means they’ll be suspended over this.

“Honestly, the referee showed me a red card, but he didn’t understand the dynamic of what happened,” Conte said afterward.

“It’s okay. I have to accept. This is not a big problem. This is not important. The problem is between me and the other coach.

Conte smiled and laughed, when asked if he enjoyed the altercation.

Some American media outlet will cover the altercation today, and make a really bad reach in trying to force in a Ted Lasso reference. https://t.co/OAAiqxv86p

— Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) August 14, 2022

“I think we did enjoy, next time we pay more attention and shake the hands and solve the problem.

“I think the celebration on both sides was a very good celebration.”

Indeed, both men sprinted up and down the sideline today, to celebrate his team’s goals in a manner befitting Jurgen Klopp, or Jose Mourinho back in the day.

Emotions ran high and the temperature rose- this was Premier League tribalism at its finest.

“Yeah, it was hot from the temperature, hot between the benches, hot on the field and hot between the spectators. Everything you would want and hope for from a match like this early in the season,” Tuchel said while smiling in his post-match interview.

Late night fishing with Antonio Conte ?#CHETOT pic.twitter.com/uk59CrA5SE — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 14, 2022

“We did not insult each other, we did not hit each other, we were fighting for our teams and that is it. From my side, absolutely no hard feelings and it’s part of it. I am surprised we both got a red card for that. But okay.

Thomas Tuchel vs Antonio Conte ?? Who’s your money on? ? pic.twitter.com/fsJXCpxhHY — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 14, 202

Sounds like both men enjoyed the competitive spirt of it all, but it definitely looked, at least from watching on television that both men were very acrimonious towards one another.

