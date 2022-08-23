Anthony Gordon Subject of £60m Bid from Chelsea

Chelsea will not give up pursuit of Everton forward Anthony Gordon, no matter how much a.) Everton don’t want to sell him and b.) the football world believes they would be over-paying for the 21-year-old youth team English international. According to The Athletic, Chelsea will launch a £60 million offer for Gordon, via an official bid worth £50m PLUS up to £10m in add-ons.

And even at this price, which almost everybody says is too high, there are no guarantees Everton will take it. While Gordon wants the move, Goodison Park does not.



Everton forward Anthony Gordon has told Frank Lampard he wants to join Chelsea with the club willing to pay around $70M for the 21-year-old, reports @David_Ornstein pic.twitter.com/iHfkDIuC3a — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 23, 2022

Chelsea have seen Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku leave the forward position group this summer. Hakim Ziyech could be next and Christian Pulisic should get to go, but may not be allowed.

£60 million for Anthony Gordon? does that come with all his personal belongings, cars, property, family? If not, we’re being robbed. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) August 23, 2022

Another player not getting as much playing time as he should is Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is actually very similar in skill set, ability and talent as Gordon. So the club’s pursuit of Gordon is puzzling so many supporters.

£60m for Anthony Gordon, this sport I know and love is finished ? — Mod (@CFCMod_) August 23, 2022

Still have eight days until the summer transfer window closes!

