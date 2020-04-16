Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Andre Onana, N’Golo Kante

Chelsea, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. Be sure to check out our all-transfer rumor Chelsea XI and our optimal Chelsea XI, with all main transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Chelsea related rumor mill, starting with the latest name being mentioned as a potential replacement in between the sticks.
The so-called number one, Kepa Arrizabalaga, is no longer in the starting line-up, and names previously linked in transfer narratives as potential new shot-stoppers include AC Milan’s Gigi Donnarumma and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer.
Enter a new name into the mix- Ajax’s Cameroon international Andre Onana. According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea are keen, and face competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona. The 24-year-old could fetch around £25m (or $31.5 million) in transfer fee from his new suitor.
Ajax have been selling off some of their top stars in recent years, and Onana could be the next to go.
From a potential coming to a possible going, Blues midfield maestro N’Golo Kante is reportedly wanted by the two giants who comprise the El Clasico rivalry. There are no indications right now that Stamford Bridge are looking to part ways with the 29-year-old Frenchman, but the 2017 French Player of the Year is wanted by both teams that make up the La Liga duopoly.
According to Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona see him as the kind of midfielder they’re looking for, and would slot in nicely should Arturo Vidal depart, as expected.
Meanwhjle Spanish outlet AS says Real Madrid keen as well. The Bernabeu envision Kante, who struggled with some injuries in 2019-20, providing competition for Casemiro in the middle of the park. This would obviously be a huge money deal, so watch this space.
