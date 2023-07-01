Chelsea Officially Sign Teenager Alex Matos from Norwich City

Chelsea FC have announced a couple more acquisitions within a 24-hour period, procuring Alex Matos from Norwich City and Diego Moreira from Benfica. Adding the pair of 18-year-olds to the mix brings Chelsea’s summer signings total to six. We’ll cover Moreira in the next post, but for now let’s focus on Matos.

The youngster moves over on a free, with his Norwich contract having expired.

Welcome to Chelsea Alex Matos??? pic.twitter.com/XWlrejstXN — THE CHELSEA FORUM (@TheChelseaForum) July 1, 2023

He made 13 appearances for Norwich’s U21s, palying within the second tier of Premier League 2, where he was able to provide three assists. And with the U18s, he scored five goals and registered six assists in his first 11 appearances.

In the club’s official press release announcing the deal, Chelsea FC described Matos as:

“An England international at schoolboy level, Matos joined Norwich from Luton Town in 2016 and struck on his first outing for the Canaries’ youth team against Arsenal shortly after his 16th birthday.”

Alex Matos brings a lot of versatility to the table, as he can play both in central midfield and out wide. And in a pinch, he can even be used up top. In additional piece of transfer business yesterday, the southwest London club officially confirmed the arrival of striker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. Expect plenty more deals to come.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

