Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori

In a little under three weeks time, the January transfer window will open and that means it’s time to do some Chelsea transfer talk.
This edition, ahead of the big match tomorrow at Everton, covers the Blues interest in a highly sought after defender, and how this move could be a part of a big Stamford Bridge makeover of the back line come the new year.
Chelsea FC at Everton FC FYIs
Kickoff: Sat. Dec 12, 8pm GMT, Goodison Park
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction go here
Team news for both sides: go here
David Alaba, 28, is reportedly no longer negotiating with Bayern Munich meaning that he could soon be on the move. Real Madrid, according to some outlets, are the front-runner, but an ESPN report today claims that Chelsea are in the chase as well.
Both clubs face further competition from Paris Saint-Germain, so when you add it all up, it sounds like we might see a good old fashioned bidding war in the race to acquire his services. Alaba is best known as a left-back, but he can also play in central defense or midfield.
He’ll be available on a free next season, but formal negotiations can start next month. In order to get Alaba, we could see a clearout, as Chelsea might need to free up some funds. That means a potential transfer window domino theory could then manifest.
Left-backs Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso could be made expendable in either January or summer.
Central defenders Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori could both be on the move with the former likely looking at a new permanent destination while the latter would make a loan move. West Ham and Newcastle are said to be interested in Tomori.
Regarding Rudiger, he’s looking for regular first team football and that is just not happening here as he’s only started just four games the entire season thus far. According to Calciomercato via Sport Witness, the London club has set an asking price, and it’s around €18 million.
It figures to be at least eventful, and quite possibly even exciting January transfer window at Chelsea. And that would be quite fitting, as they won the summer transfer window in a rout.
