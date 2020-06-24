Chelsea vs Man City Team News: Aguero, Hudson-Odoi, Tomori

Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer, Sergio Kun Aguero, walked off the pitch and hobbled straight down the tunnel after injuring his knee during City’s 5-0 whomping of Burnley FC yesterday. He could be done for the rest of the season, with reports that he might need surgery to repair the problem.
He’ll now see a specialist in Barcelona in order to determine the way forward. City manager Pep Guardiola made it clear- the prognosis is pessimistic.
“It doesn’t look good. Something in the knee and we will see tomorrow,” Guardiola said.
“He felt something in his knee. He struggled in the last month with some pain in his knee.”
City are cemented in second place this season so their focus on early August when the UEFA Champions League resumes, and obviously they hope that they can have Aguero back in time. Otherwise there is no team news for this clash; no injury doubts or suspensions to be concerned off.
Flipping over to the home side, winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and defender Fikayo Tomori were unavailable in the come from behind win at Villa Park on Sunday and it is likely that both could miss out again here.
The good news, however, is that midfielder Jorginho has finished serving his suspension and will be available for selection here.
Manchester City at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15 pm, Thursday June 25, Stamford Bridge, London
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City
Restart Season Previews: Chelsea Manchester City
Chelsea Premier League form: DLWDWW
Chelsea form (all competitions): WLDWWW
Man City Premier League form: LWWLWW
Man City form (all competitions): WWWLWW
Position in Premier League Table: Chelsea 51 points, 4th Manchester City 63 points, 2nd
Prediction: Manchester City 3, Chelsea 2
Having watched City in the two games they’ve played since Project Restart took hold, it’s hard to pick against them right now, even if it is a road match at a top four side.
