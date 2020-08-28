Chelsea Add Thiago Silva, Prolong Summer Shopping Spree

Chelsea FC have continued their summer shopping spree by adding 21-year-old defender Malang Sarr on a free transfer. Sarr, who played mostly centreback, but also featured as a left back with his former club, Nice, will now go out on loan for the 20/21 season.
His deal with Chelsea is for one season only. The Silva acquisition comes one day after the club announnced the Malang Sarr (who will go out on loan this term) addition, and two days after left back Ben Chilwell moved over from Leicester City.
Silva joins Sarr, Chilwell, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to become the fifth new player to join Chelsea for the upcoming season. Kai Havertz could be next, and his arrival could officially announced next week.
Thiago Silva said in a club statement: “I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.’
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad. Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.”
‘Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours.’
Thiago Silva certainly provides an upgrade over what they currently have in central defense, and with the transfer window still open until the first week of October, it’s great for Blues supporters to see their club getting their business done early and often.
Two Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, as accomplished as any boss who paced the touchline at the southwestern club, always likes to prioritize getting summer business done as early as possible.
Chelsea finished fourth this past season, and all things considered, it was quite the accomplishment. However, now the bar must be significantly been raised.
With all their spending, which no other elite club in Europe is coming even remotely close to rivaling, the new standard is to be league title contenders.
