AC Milan Make Improved Offer of €22m for Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is finally nearing his Chelsea FC exit. The American winger reached agreement on personal terms with AC Milan this past Friday. Despite that development, Olympique Lyon made a bid to Chelsea for his services, but the Hershey, Pennsylvania native turned the Ligue 1 side down.

Now, according to The Athletic, AC Milan have returned with a second, improved bid for the Chelsea forward in a total transfer package that is said to be worth up to as much as €22million (approximately £18.9m).

Milan have made a second bid for Christian Pulisic in a package worth up to €22M.

[?: @TheAthleticFC] Milan goes all in on Christian Pulisic: he is closer to the Rossoneri. It should close at €20M, including bonuses. The parties are close to an agreement.

James Horncastle writes in that aforementioned and linked Athletic article that Milan: “made an opening €14m offer for the UMSNT captain at the weekend with Chelsea valuing him higher than that. Lyon also made a €25m bid for Pulisic earlier this week, which is more in line with the figure Chelsea are hoping to receive.

It’s in the best interest of all involved that this deal gets over the line in an expedited fashion. Preseason training camps are starting to open now for clubs all across Europe. Within a couple weeks, the preseason friendly exhibition matches will be here. Players need time to acclimate to their new teams for the season starts.

And Chelsea need to continue their summer sell-off, in the interests of balancing the books amid Financial Fair Play concerns.

So how does Pulisic fit in at Milan? A club that is certainly in transition right now, with some flux going on in the front office? We’ve looked at that concept already here. And also here, here and here.

