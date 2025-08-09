Chelsea FC vs AC Milan Starting Lineup Predictions

Chelsea beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 earlier today, with both goals coming from players who joined the team this summer. That has to be encouraging, for Blues supporters everywhere- the new guys are quickly integrating into the team, and getting things done! And with the first of the two home friendlies this weekend in the books, well, time to move on to AC Milan already!

With the title run of the Club World Cup, and then the well-deserved holiday after that, there just isn’t/wasn’t much time for preseason friendlies.

Club Friendly FYIs

Chelsea FC vs AC Milan

Kickoff: Sun Aug. 10, 3pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

So that’s how we ended up with two preseason exhibitions within a 48 hour period. Expect to see some squad rotation here. Oh and look, Mike Maignan!

The guy that Chelsea came close to signing away from Milan. So there is another storyline for this one.

Starting Lineup Predictions

AC Milan

Mike Maignan; Fikayo Tomori, Mateo Gabbia, Strahinja Pavlovic; Alexis Saelemaekers, Samuele Ricci, Luka Modric, Yunus Musah, Perves Estupinan; Rafael Leao, Alex Gimenez

Chelsea FC

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Josh Acheampong, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia; Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Jamie Gittens; Joao Pedro

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories