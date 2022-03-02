Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has now put the future of all things Chelsea FC into question. Owned by Roman Abramovich, a Russian billionaire oligarch with strong ties to Vladimir Putin, the British Parliament last week heard arguments calling for his UK assets to be seized. And that would include the club.
On Saturday, Abramovich released a statement surrendering “care” and “stewardship” of the club to the Chelsea charitable trust. Now we have reports indicating that Abramovich might consider selling the club, as a fire sale would certainly be more in his interests than having Chelsea FC frozen or seized.
Chelsea FC at Luton Town FA Cup 5th Round
Kick: Wed Mar 2, 7:15pm local, Kenilworth Road
Form Guide (All Competitions): Chelsea LWWWW Luton Town WWLWW
The offers are reportedly coming in already. With that all said, let’s preview the 5th round FA Cup clash against Luton Town.
Chelsea Fitness Related Team News
Hakim Ziyech (Achilles issue) wasn’t fit to feature in a cup final on Sunday, so he definitely won’t be risked in this one. Meanwhile center half Andreas Christensen was a late scratch due to an injury in the same part of the body. Reece James is/was fit, but he may have been a bit overcooked after coming back from a long layoff.
he’ll be fine, but likely not risked in this one. Team Captain Cesar Azpilicueta left the penalty shootout loss to Liverpool with a knock and will likely sit this match out.
