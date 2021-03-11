Chelsea are still undefeated under Thomas Tuchel, and it’s difficult to imagine them finally falling in their trip to Elland Road on Saturday.
The Blues will visit Leeds United, a newly promoted club with a very strong history, but also some major struggles against the Premier League’s big six this season. Let’s match preview, shall we!
Chelsea FC at Leeds United FYIs
Sat March 13, midday GMT, Elland Road
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here
PL Form, Position: Leeds United LLWLL 11th Chelsea FC WWDDW 4th
Odds: Leeds United (+350) Chelsea FC (-139) Draw (+280)
Team News for Both Sides
The Peacocks have a multitude of fitness issues and concerns in this one. Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed), Pascal Struijk (knock) and Jamie Shackleton (groin) are all doubtful for this one. Meanwhile Adam Forshaw (groin) and Robin Koch (knee) are sidelined.
For Chelsea, striker Tammy Abraham (ankle) is questionable. They have no other fitness concerns, and neither side has any worries about suspensions. The Blues are in the midst of a really fierce battle to finish in the top four again this season, while Leeds are squarely mid-table. They do have nice wins over Leicester City and Everton though.
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Leeds United 0
Marcelo Bielsa’s side is just a win or two away from securing their stay up in the top flight, but Tuchel’s wing back system is working to perfection right now, as they really rarely ever concede.
