Lots of going on regarding Erling Haaland to Chelsea, but at this time it’s still more smoke than fire. Something could really happen, and soon, but at the same time, this potential deal could still fall apart. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly already sanctioned the 150 million GBP that would be required to prise the Norwegian scoring sensation away from Borussia Dortmund.
Hard to imagine BVB turning that down, an amount that’s more than double his release clause, but Dortmund maintain that they just don’t want to sell.
In order to try and break down their resolve, Chelsea, Sky Sports Germany understands, are willing either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi as part of a cash plus players swap deal. Abraham has been strongly linked with with a move away this summer, to both Aston Villa and West Ham United.
He’s out of favor in the Stamford Bridge final third, but he could help cushion the blow for Dortmund, if the Bundesliga powerhouse is truly willing to deal him away this summer. For as much as we’ve seen and heard Haaland to west London chatter, the BBC claim it’s dead on arrival.
Their report states that no bid has even been submitted for the 20-year-old centre forward.
Chelsea were “champions” of this competition, last time out, as they outspent the rest of the world, by a considerable margin, in the last summer transfer window. Abramovich greenlighted a sum of about £220 million last summer, as the club made five new signings, and added two more on a free.
This summer however, they have yet to even make a single real substantial signing.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind