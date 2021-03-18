Chelsea vs Sheffield United Team News: Abraham, Christensen, Jagielka

Chelsea FC return to action on Sunday, with a FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Sheffield United. It comes on the heels of the Blues having advanced to the quarterfinals of another competition, the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea eliminated Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 last night, and they’ll learn their next opponent in Europe tomorrow, when the draw takes place.
We’ll cover that when the time comes, but for now, let’s preview the domestic competition.
Chelsea vs Sheffield United FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs
Kickoff: Sun March 21, 1:30 local, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea starting XI Prediction: go here
Odds: Chelsea win 1.22, Sheffield United win 13.0, Draw 7.0
Key Stat: Chelsea have won eight of their last nine FA Cup matches while Sheffield have won their last three.
Team News for Both Sides
Sheffield made the controversial decision, very recently, to sack manager Chris Wilder, a man who took them from the League 1 to the Premier League. Yes, the Blades are dead last in the table, but one really wonders if Wilder deserved some more slack and additional leniency.
Paul Heckingbottom took over and lost 5-0 to Leciester City in his debut, so let’s just say this is off to a rough start here. Phil Jagielka could miss this match due to bereavement leave as his brother tragically passed away this week.
Elsewhere Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu is ineligble to face his parent club here. Also, the Blades have five injury absentees that will all likely miss out here: Jack O’Connell, Jack Rodwell, Jack Robinson (so your hand doesn’t have three Jacks in it), John Egan and Sander Berge
Flipping over to the hosts, Thiago Silva and contract rebel Tammy Abraham are ruled out until after the international break. Andreas Christensen is a doubt due to an unspecified illness.
