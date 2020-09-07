New Chelsea Third Kit Strongly Resembles Crystal Palace Shirt

Chelsea’s home ground of Stamford Bridge is only about nine miles or so from Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace reside. Shirt design wise, the two clubs are now much closer than that; or at least they are today, with the result of Chelsea’s new third kit.
No doubt about it, the very first reaction you get upon seeing this design is “wow, that looks just like Crystal Palace!” And the club noticed too, as they have clapped back at Chelsea and their questionable hash tag on social media.
First take a look at the new strip, modeled by track star, artist and Chelsea fan Ocean Lewis
Meet a new legacy. The 20/21 @nikefootball third kit is here! ?
One for the sneakerheads ?, inspired by the 1990s Ultramarine Air Max 180 and classic shirts of the past!
Available 10.09.20. #ItsAChelseaThing pic.twitter.com/mWRnkhCMWh
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2020
Nike released a series of third kits, and their accompanying sneakers, today but this is the strip that everyone is talking about, and for the most part, not in a positive manner.
Promoted on social media with the hash tag #ItsAChelseaThing with the “Chelsea” in that sentence replacing a crossed out “London” in the same phrase. So this is obviously not meant to be subtle, and it’s a shot fired across the bow to the team slightly south.
Palace’s official account on Twitter responded, throwing shade right back.
Crystal Palace's reaction to Chelsea's new third kit ? pic.twitter.com/k8WOQYTsGp
— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 7, 2020
The two teams will first meet this season, at Stamford Bridge, on October 3. The reverse fixture is April 10, and for the sake of all involved and those who watch it, in any way shape or form, let’s hope we don’t the Blues wearing this shirt in that match.
