Chelsea Starting XI Prediction (3-4-2-1) vs Crystal Palace

August 13, 2021 By 4 Comments
Share

Chelsea absolutely won the 2020 summer transfer window, by splashing the cash at a time that no one else was. And that investment saw immediate dividends as the Blues claimed last season’s Champions League title.

While this summer has seen Stamford Bridge only make one acquisition, Romelu Lukaku, it is a record breaking signing that fulfills their main positional need. Blues supporters should be dreaming of a Premier League title this time around. (Big Rom will not be available tomorrow though)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace FYIs 

Kickoff: Sat Aug 14, 3pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

Team News for both sides: go here

Season Previews:  Chelsea    Crystal Palace

Premier League Season Preview Podcast: go here

Odds: Chelsea (-400) | Crystal Palace (+1100) | Draw (+450)

It’s a marathon, not a sprint of course, and it all gets started tomorrow when the Blues host Crystal Palace, a side that’s expected to feel the drop at the end of the term. While Thomas Tuchel’s team will be sans a couple key players, you can expect the German to field a very strong side nonetheless.

Here is our best guess as to what kind of selection he will make on Saturday. It will be interesting to see where Christian Pulisic slots in. Especially if he’s wearing his new custom made PUMA boots.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction (3-4-2-1) vs Crystal Palace

Havertz

Pulisic         Mount

Chilwell      Kante      Jorginho     Azpilicueta

Rudiger     Silva       Christensen

Mendy

Prediction: Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 0

This one could get ugly, and it could get ugly quick, given the talent disparity between the two sides.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the  Chicago Tribune.

Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Filed Under: Chelsea, Football/Soccer

Comments

  1. laminbdampha2@gmail.com says
    August 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM

    Chelsea will win 2:0

  2. great says
    August 13, 2021 at 12:16 PM

    chelsea to win 1-0

  3. Muntari Hassan says
    August 13, 2021 at 1:12 PM

    Chelsea 4. 1 Cpalece

  4. CLETUS DANAILU says
    August 13, 2021 at 1:22 PM

    chelsea to win 3-1

Speak Your Mind