Celtic Midfielder Odin Thiago Holm Transfers to LAFC



Photo from 67HailHail

Major Soccer League team LAFC (Los Angeles Football Club) received a transfer from Celtic for the 2025 season. Odin Thiago Holm, who plays as a midfielder, will be making the leap across the pond to play for the Los Angeles-based team on loan once the 2025 season begins. He will fill the team’s international roster slot.

Who Is Odin Thiago Holm?

Odin Thiago Holm was born in Trondheim, Norway in 2003. At the age of 15, he made his professional debut playing for the Norwegian team Eliteserien club Vålerenga. This was in 2019 and since then, he made a total of 76 appearances for the club, scoring six goals in the process. He’s also represented Norway internationally, last playing for the country in an Under-21 match against Denmark that took place in June 2024.

Holm has played for Celtic for one and a half seasons. During this time, he and the team won both the Scottish Cup and the Scottish Premiership for the 2023-24 season. Holm made 13 appearances for Celtic during the previous season and scored a goal in a Scottish Cup match.

Holm’s Loan to LAFC

LAFC’s first game of the upcoming season will take place on February 22nd, a home match against Minnesota United FC. This means that Holm won’t have long at all to learn the team’s strategies and play styles and get to know his teammates. There’s pressure on him to bring himself up to speed in such little time, but there’s no doubt he’ll rise to the occasion and prove himself a very worthy signing.

John Thorrington, the Co-President and General Manager of LAFC, has said that Odin is a player of ‘exceptional technical ability and incredible potential.’ He’s also said that Odin’s qualities match what the team is looking for and that he hopes that Odin will help the team win more trophies in the upcoming season.

While Holm is still young, he’s got more than experience under his belt to earn a place on LAFC’s roster. There’s a lot riding on him especially since LAFC, despite being one of the better-known teams, hasn’t been as successful as it could have been recently. Getting knocked out of the conference semi-finals by Seattle Sounders FC was a shock and, frankly speaking, a wake-up call that the team needed. By signing Holm, LAFC has shown that it’s ready to make bold moves and take itself to the next level.

