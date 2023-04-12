Celebrating Three Decades of the Premier League

The Premier League is one of the most popular and competitive football leagues in the world.



Kicking off more than 30 years ago on August 15th 1992, it has become an international phenomenon, with millions of people from around the world tuning in every week to watch their favourite teams battle it out for glory.

Here, we take a trip down memory lane and recall some of the most iconic moments and greatest players in Premier League history.

Most Iconic Moments in Premier League History

The Premier League has seen some of the most iconic moments in football history. From Sergio Aguero’s stoppage time goal for Manchester City in 2012, which took the title from rivals United on the last day of the season, to Leicester City’s fairytale triumph in 2016, there have been so many memorable moments.

In 1995, Blackburn Rovers became champions after being promoted from Division One just two years prior, while Arsenal went unbeaten throughout the entire season and became known as The Invincibles as they lifted the league title in stunning, record-breaking fashion.

This season, Arsenal and Manchester City are battling it out for the main prize.

The first Premier League match was between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane on August 15th 1992. It ended in a 1-1 draw, with Brian Deane scoring for Sheffield United and Mark Hughes equalizing for Manchester United.

The Teams That Have Played in Every Single Premier League Season

Since the Premier League’s inception, six teams have played in every single season: Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Manchester United lead the way with 13 Premier League titles. Chelsea has been champions five times since 1992, while Arsenal has finished first three times. Liverpool won their first title in 30 years in 2020.

Meanwhile, Everton, one of England’s most storied clubs, has won nine first-division league titles, yet their last one came in 1987.

The Most Influential Players in Premier League History

The Premier League has been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Here are five of the best over the last 30 years.

Ryan Giggs remains one of the most decorated players in English football, having been a key figure for Manchester United during their dominance of the Premier League era. The Welshman is widely regarded as one of the best wingers ever to play in England.

Thierry Henry was a prolific goal scorer for Arsenal and an integral part of Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ side that went unbeaten throughout an entire season. He netted 175 goals for the Gunners and, scoring with skill and style, is considered one of the greatest strikers ever to grace English football.

Alan Shearer is the all-time top goal scorer in Premier League history, netting a staggering 260 times during his time in England’s top division. Starring for boyhood club Newcastle for a decade, Shearer also led the line for Blackburn in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard is Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer and enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Stamford Bridge between 2001-2014. The midfielder won three Premier League titles with the Blues.

The Premier League has grown into the biggest and best league in the world during the last three decades.

The soccer on show captivates fans around the globe, and its drama remains unrivalled.

