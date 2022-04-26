As they embark on the next step in their quest to add to their all-time lead in Champions League titles, Real Madrid will be missing some key players. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz are all out of commission for tomorrow night’s road leg of the semifinal clash with Manchester City.
Meanwhile stellar center back David Alaba and midfield maestro Casemiro faces races against the clock to be fit for the Tuesday night kickoff.
Ancelotti, at his press conference earlier today, said Ferland Mendy is match fit though.
“Mendy is fine. We have some doubts about Alaba and more doubts about Casemiro,” Ancelotti told his press conference earlier today.
“Today’s training session will tell us, above all with Alaba and Casemiro. We have more confidence with Alaba than Casemiro. If Casemiro can’t play tomorrow, he’ll play the next game.”
Los Blancos next match after Man City comes on Saturday, when they’ll face Espanyol.
Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Semifinals FYIs
Kickoff: 8pm GMT Tuesday, April 26, The Etihad
Team News: Manchester City Real Madrid
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Real Madrid
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
How to watch: BT SPORT (UK), DAZN (Canada), TUDN, Paramount+ (USA)
Odds: Manchester City (-215) Real Madrid (+550) Draw (+360)
Fearless Prediction: Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1
The English giants get a leg up on Los Reyes Del Europa in first meeting.
