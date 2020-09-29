2020/21 Carabao Cup: Round of 16 Preview

The Carabao Cup takes centre stage in English football starting tonight and running until Thursday night, with the competition already down to the round of 16 stage. All of the Premier League big guns have made it through, setting up the prospect of some truly mouth-watering ties.
The action gets underway on Tuesday with an all-London clash that promises to attract a massive audience on live football streaming sites.
Tottenham Hotspur head into the tie at home to Chelsea with manager Jose Mourinho once again feeling that the world is against him.
Spurs were in Europa League action last Thursday, before returning home to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.
A controversial penalty decision cost Spurs a deserved victory against the Magpies and justifiably left Mourinho in a foul mood.
He must now prepare his team to face Chelsea, before leading them into a final Europa League qualifying tie at home to Maccabi Haifa just 48 hours later.
Mourinho has confirmed that he will prioritise the European fixture, meaning that Spurs are likely to field a severely weakened team against the Blues.
By contrast, Chelsea have had an extra day to prepare for the game and are not due to play again until they face Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday.
On that basis, Chelsea are an outstanding bet at odds of around 10/11 to win the game and progress to the quarter-finals.
There are a further four ties scheduled to take place on Wednesday, with two of those featuring tricky tests for the two Manchester clubs.
City visit Burnley on the back of their 5-2 mauling against Leicester City in the league and they will be eager to bounce back at Turf Moor.
Pep Guardiola’s side have won this competition for the past three seasons and are now just one win behind Liverpool in the all-time standings.
United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion for the second time in a week having triumphed 3-2 there in the league last Saturday.
The Red Devils fielded a much-changed line-up in their third-round tie against Luton Town and are likely to shake things up again on Wednesday.
Everton look a good bet to defeat West Ham United to progress to the last eight following their excellent start to the 2020/21 campaign.
The Toffees are unbeaten in five league and cup outings this term and should possess to much quality for the Hammers.
Newcastle United are favourites to win their round of 16 tie against Newport County, although they would be well-advised not to underestimate the threat posed by the League 2 side.
Newport have gained a reputation for being tough to beat in cup competitions in recent times and will fancy their chances of springing another surprise in this tie.
The remaining three matches will take place on Thursday, with the clash between Liverpool and Arsenal undoubtedly the pick of the bunch.
The two sides met at the same stage of last season’s competition and eventually went through after winning a penalty shoot-out.
Another entertaining affair could be on the cards this week in a game that is easily watched via online streaming or on TV.
The last two Championship teams left in the competition will take on Premier League opposition as they try to reach the quarter-finals. Brentford look a tempting proposition to see off Fulham, but Stoke City could have their work cut out at Aston Villa.
