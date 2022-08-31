Canadians Conquering The English Premier League

Soccer is played by over 250 million people in more than 200 countries, making it the sport with the largest global reach. This gives the sport a unique charm that other sports cannot match. Out of all soccer leagues, the English Premier League is the most watched football league in the world, with an estimated global audience of 4.7 billion people. While the league is commonly associated with England (for obvious reasons), other countries like Canada have also been taking special interest in global soccer events like the EPL.



This article explores the recent success of Canadian players in the English Premier League and how they are paving the way for future generations of Canadian footballers.

Canadians Love Soccer

While Canadians are more known for their love of hockey and lacrosse, there has been an ever-increasing passion for soccer. In recent years, an increasing number of Canadians have been making their way into the Premier League. This is one of the reasons soccer has become more and more popular in Canada.

From superstar striker Sergio Aguero to young sensation Alphonso Davies, Canadians are making their mark on the world’s most popular sport. This can be seen by a growing number of soccer betting options at legal sportsbooks in Canada, which shows Canadians’ enthusiasm for the sport.

Canadian Stars Overseas

There is a long list of Canadian overseas players who played or are currently playing abroad. These include Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies, Ashley Lawrence, Cyle Larin, and Jesse Fleming, to name a few. These players have played for renowned teams in international football, including Germany, France, Belgium, etc.

Many Canadian soccer players have also played in the English Premier League for different clubs and teams. Craig Forrest, Scott Arfield, Tomasz Radzinski, and Junior Hoilett are some of the big names who have honored the Premier League with their presence.

Along with these international stars, some promising Canadian prayers are also on the rise and will surely make it to the English Premier League. Richie Laryea is one such fine Canadian defender who was seen outplaying the opponents in the Concacaf gold cup.

He caught the attention of international media while capitalizing on the recent opportunities and dazzling the audience with his forays.

A Bright Future for Canada

Canadians have been slowly but surely making their presence felt in the English Premier League. With a number of Canada’s leading soccer players making a move to England’s top leagues, it seems that Canadians are on their way to becoming a force to be reckoned with. With a bit more time and investment, there is no doubt that Canadians will be able to conquer the English Premier League. They have the required talent, the right coaching staff, and the required financial backing.

With these factors in place, there is no reason why they cannot achieve their goal.

