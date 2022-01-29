USMNT vs Canada Team News, Starting XI Prediction

After successfully navigating the challenge of Honduras and Jamaica, Canada and the USMNT face off at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.
It will be first versus second in CONCACAF Fifa World Cup Qualifying (aka the Octagonal).
CANADA vs USMNT HISTORY
Canada and the United States have faced each other 39 times in the past. Their rivalry dates back to 1885 when Canada secured a 1-0 victory over the United States in Newark. Alex Gibson secured the victory for the Canucks way back then.
In more recent history, this fixture hasn’t been a kind one to the CanMNT. In the last twenty meetings between the two rivals, Canada has won just once.
Back in September, the two sides played out a tense 1-1 draw. Brendan Aaronson gave the USMNT the lead on that night before Cyle Larin equalized for Canada.
LAST TIME OUT
In Ohio on Thursday night, the United States spurned chance after chance against El Salvador. In the end, defender Antonee Robinson was the one who found the back of the net and sent the home fans into raptures.
On The same night, Team Canada traveled to Honduras for their ninth fixture of the Octagonal. Honduras was far from a happy hunting ground for Les Rouges. They hadn’t won in the Central American country for 37 years.
The Canucks put that horrible streak to bed with a 2-0 victory. Star striker Jonathan David found the back of the net, after an early own goal from Honduran defender Denil Maldonado had given Canada the lead.
These results set up a tasty fixture pitting the North American giants against each other in a top-of-the-table clash. A victory to either side will go a long way to securing them a ticket to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Canada vs USA FYIs:
When is it? Kick-off time: 3 PM EST, 30th January 2022
Where is it? Tim Horton’s Field; Hamilton, Ontario
Who’s in form? (All Competitions) Canada (DWWWW) USA (WWDWW)
What are the odds? Canada (+180) USMNT (+165) Draw (+200) Goals over/under 2.5
Watching at home? Paramount+, Telemundo, Universo
TEAM NEWS
There was an injury scare for USMNT toward the end of the match of El Salvador when Weston McKennie appeared to pull up lame. There has been no word to suggest the Juventus midfielder will miss this one, so I am expecting him to play.
We speculated on the After Extra Time podcast this week about Antonee Robinson tweaking his hamstring during his goal celebration against La Selecta. Thankfully for Gregg Berhalter and his staff, it seems Robinson will take his place.
Zack Steffen is still recovering from his back complaint. I would consider him doubtful for this one. Soon to be Arsenal keeper, Matt Turner put in a fine display last time out and I don’t think Steffen would automatically usurp him even if he was 100% fit.
Ricardo Pepi was a surprising omission from the starting XI that faced El Salvador. It was a different FC Dallas young gun that led the line, Jesus Ferreira. Ferreira looked promising but was guilty of spurning a couple of significant chances to give the Stars and Stripes the lead.
STARTING XI PREDICTION
I think we will see a rather settled eleven for the USMNT. Regardless of whether Zack Steffen is available for selection, I think Matt Turner will line up as goalkeeper in Ontario. After securing a move to the Premier League, Turner could cap off a tremendous couple of weeks if he can keep a clean sheet against Canada.
The defense will be very similar to the one that played in Ohio on Thursday night. Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman will continue as the first-choice center-back pairing. They have been a formidable pairing during the Octagonal.
Goal-scoring hero Antonee Robinson will remain the starting left-back again. The only change I am predicting is Sergio Dest being rested as a precaution, considering he has only just returned from injury. In his place, I think Reggie Cannon will get his chance to impress at right-back.
The midfield will remain the same. Tyler Adams will play the deepest role, shielding the defense and starting attacks from deep. Just ahead of him will be 19-year-old wunderkind Yunus Musah, alongside Juventus superstar Weston McKennie. It was brilliant to see the band back together against Los Cuzcatlecos. The MMA trio is hugely popular with fans and even more so effective on the pitch.
In attack, Tim Weah will be rested, and it would be surprising if Jesus Ferreira starts in a match of this magnitude. That means that RB Salzburg winger Brenden Aaronson will start on the right. It also means a recall for FC Augsburg striker Ricardo Pepi as the focal point of the attack. Christian Pulisic will captain the side, starting on the left-wing.
MATCH PREDICTION
As much as I would love to say that this will be a free-flowing, attacking game of football, I just don't see it happening. The fact is, they will play this match in freezing conditions that just won't accommodate that. I also think these sides are pretty evenly matched at the moment as well. With all this in mind, I am going to pick another 1-1 draw between these two rivals.
