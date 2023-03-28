Can Plucky Brentford Secure Top-Six Finish?

Brentford have been on an almighty rise under the popular Thomas Frank in recent years. The Bees are enjoying another exceptional season, and reaching Europe is a real possibility. Can Brentford finish in the top six of the Premier League this term?

Brentford Battling Away

Brentford have been outstanding this season, spending the majority of the 2022-23 campaign on the cusp of the European spots. Looking at the latest Premier League football odds, the Bees are priced at 25/1 to finish in the top six. The likes of Newcastle United (1/7), Tottenham Hotspur (2/9) and Liverpool (1/4) are odds-on, but can Brentford upset the big boys? Before a ball was kicked this season, not many would have had the Bees in their Premier League tips to finish in Europe, but they have a habit of proving the doubters wrong.

With a couple of months of the season to go, Frank’s troops are well and truly in the mix. Whilst qualifying for the Champions League is certainly unlikely, a UEFA Europa League spot is a real possibility for the Londoners.

12 Games Unbeaten

Brentford recently went on an incredible run in the Premier League. They were hammered 4-0 at Aston Villa in October, which was, without doubt, the worst performance and result of their season to date. However, that result sparked the Bees into life.

Brentford went unbeaten for the next 12 Premier League fixtures, picking up six wins and drawing six times. Along the way, the west London team edged past Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, saw off Liverpool at home, and claimed a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Their run came to an end with a 1-0 loss at Everton in mid-March.

Thomas Frank has produced some incredible results against the ‘Big Six’ this season ? ? Brentford 4-0 Man United

? Man City 1-2 Brentford

? Brentford 3-1 Liverpool

? Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

? Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 11, 2023

Frank a Hero at the Gtech

Frank was first hired as assistant coach at Brentford when he joined the club back in 2016. After Dean Smith’s departure in 2018, Frank was promoted to the main role. He had a tough spell at the start, but the Dane has become Brentford’s best-ever manager.

Frank signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract last Christmas Eve, but keeping him tied down at the Gtech Community Stadium will not be an easy task. His stock has risen massively over the past couple of years, and Frank certainly deserved a chance of managing one of the big boys. Recently, the 49-year-old has been linked with the Tottenham job.

Even if the club do miss out on Europe this season, Brentford are certainly on the rise. They were tipped for an instant return to the EFL Championship last season but finished comfortably in 13th, and the London team have kicked on and grown even stronger this term. Brentford are enjoying their recent success and are showing no signs of letting up.

