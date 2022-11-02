Can Australia repeat their 2006 World Cup success and progress to the round of 16?

When discussing the contenders at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, one country you won’t hear mentioned is Australia. The Socceroos have a poor record in the world’s most prestigious sporting event, losing 63% of their games. That is the second worst winning percentage of any team competing in next month’s tournament, bettering only that of Saudi Arabia who have been beaten in 69% of their World Cup fixtures.

Fortunately for Australia however, they will be without any expectations, as the Graham Arnold-managed side is widely tipped to finish bottom of Group D. It’s easy to see why, with the Socceroos’ road to Qatar a tumultuous one, missing out on automatic qualification after draws with Saudi Arabia, China and Oman – coinciding with losses to Japan at home and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East.

As a result of their poor play in the earlier qualifying fixtures, Australia needed to win back-to-back games against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Peru to book their spot at Qatar. After Graham Arnold’s side managed to get past the UAE 2-1 courtesy of an 84th minute winner from Ajdin Hrustic, the Socceroos entered their do-or-die clash with Peru as heavy underdogs in the football betting odds.

With the score deadlocked at 0-0 after 120 minutes of football, the second last remaining spot at the 2022 World Cup would ultimately be determined by penalties. After a nightmare start from Australia, which saw them miss their first attempt from the spot, Peru appeared to be in the box seat to take out the victory. However, when Advincula hit the post and missed for Peru, scores were once again level at two penalties apiece.

Both sides would go on to net their next two attempts, before Australia put themselves ahead 5-4 thanks to a calm finish from Awer Mabil. What transpired next will go down as one of the best moments in Australian football history, as substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne batted away Alex Valera’s attempt – and in doing so – confirmed Australia’s place at the World Cup.

As a result of the nature of the Socceroos’ win, comparisons were quickly made to their greatest ever side who competed at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. They too needed penalties to secure their spot at Germany, with John Aloisi scoring the winning penalty against Uruguay in front of more than 80,000 fans at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

That team would go on to have a successful World Cup campaign, reaching the round of 16 before losing to eventual champions Italy 1-0 in controversial fashion. Although Australian fans are hoping this year’s Socceroos outfit can replicate the feats of 16 years ago – there’s no denying that the 2006 team had far more talent.

Boasting the likes of Harry Kewell, Tim Cahill, Mark Viduka and Mark Schwarzer, the current Australian side lack the X-factor that the side at Germany had. However, if they can show the grit and determination they displayed against the UAE and Peru, they may surprise some people.

They play France in their opening World Cup fixture, followed by Tunisia and Denmark.

