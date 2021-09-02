Burnley FC 2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history. It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the less prominent sides in the Premier League fared this year. It’s safe to say that Burnley fans were absolutely delighted with their club’s transfer window as the signing of Connor Roberts was confirmed on deadline day.
The addition of the Welsh right back from Championship side Swansea accompanied headline signings in the form of Maxwel Cornet from Lyon and Wayne Hennessey from Crystal Palace. The real delight was taken with the fact that they didn’t lose anybody they didn’t want to lose.
Chairman Alan Pace’s prediction that they would be active in the window this year was definitively backed up with the signing of Maxwel Cornet from Lyon. The Burnley supremo saying :
“We’re delighted to have secured such a talented player with Champions League pedigree and we look forward to him joining up with Sean and the team. The wide position was identified as in need of strengthening and we saw Maxwel as the ideal player to fulfill this with talent, versatility, and pace.
It’s been great to have the fans back at Turf Moor and I expect a brilliant reception for Maxwell when he is available for selection following the international break.”
Sean Dyche, Alan Pace, and the recruitment team at Burnley have done enough to tread water at Turf Moor. I don’t see things getting any worse, but I don’t foresee any massive improvement either. Survival remains the aim despite some promising transfer business.
In
- Maxwell Cornet (Lyon)
- Nathan Collins (Stoke)
- Mark Helm (Man Utd)
- Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe)
- Harry Williams (Free)
- Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace)
- Connor Roberts (Swansea City)
Out
- Robbie Brady (released)
- Connor Barrett (released)
- Jordan Cropper (released)
- Ismail Diallo (released)
- Marcel Elva-Fountaine (released)
- Arman Taranis (released)
- Matty Rain (released)
- Mace Goodridge (released)
- Ryan Cooney (Morecambe)
- Joel Mumbongo (Accrington Stanley) Loan
- Ben Gibson (Norwich)
- Jimmy Dunne (QPR)
- Luka Jensen (Carlisle)
TRANSFER WINDOW GRADE – C
SIGNING OF THE WINDOW – MAXWEL CORNETFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind