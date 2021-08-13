It could be a long season for Brighton Hove & Albion. While it is worth saying that I am a huge fan of their man in the dugout – Graham Potter – jeez he has really got his work cut out for him this season. After just barely surviving last season, only because of a miracle victory over Manchester City in the closing weeks of the season, 2021-22 is going to see relegation scrap for the Seagulls.
So with that in mind, let’s preview!
Brighton Inbounds
– Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg) 23M (CM)
– Kjell Scherpen (Ajax) 5M (GK)
Brighton Outbounds
- Ben White (Arsenal) £58M (CB)
- Emiliano Marcondes (Bournemouth) FREE
- Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord) 1.1M (RW)
- Davy Propper (PSV Eindhovenm) FREE (CM)
- Mat Ryan (Real Sociedad) FREE (GK)
- Bernardo (RB Salzburg) (LB)
- Jan Mlakar (Hadjuk Split) (CF)
- Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City) (CF)
Despite the high wraps internally for Zambian midfield maestro Enock Mwepu, I still see the outs of Ben White, Mat Ryan and Davy Propper as a significant dent in the squad’s overall quality and depth. They just didn’t do enough this summer transfer window to compensate for that.
Although keeping Yves Bissouma, despite the so-called Big 6 circling for him this silly season, is a huge win for them. Overall, the main question remains- who will score for them? Who will provide the service? There is only so much that Potter can do, given what he has to work with.
Sorry ‘Gulls fans, but it’s going to be a very long season in this observer’s eyes.
