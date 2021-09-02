2021 Brighton & Hove Albion Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history.
It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the less prominent sides in the Premier League fared this year.
Graham Potter and his staff oversaw somewhat of an exodus from the Amex Stadium. Former first-team regulars Mat Ryan, Davy Propper, and Jose Izquierdo all left the club. The sale of Ben White was inevitable with all the interest in him, but it doesn’t make it any easier that he left.
Attacking options Percy Tau, Florian Andone, and Andi Zeqiri all left the club also. That leaves the Seagulls woefully ill-equipped in attack with the trio of Neal Maupay, Danny Wellbeck, and Aaron Connolly their only options. It’s not pretty reading for ‘Gulls fans as they managed only 14 goals over 74 appearances between them last season.
As far as incomings go, Enock Mwepu has already impressed in the center of the Brighton midfield.
The signing of Marc Cucurella sees the Seagulls sign one of the more exciting winger/wing-backs in the game.
I hate to harp on the retention angle, but it is so crucial for clubs lower mid-table and below, but managing to hold on to Yves Bissouma despite huge interest from big clubs across the continent is a massive achievement
Graham Potter is every hipster’s favorite manager. I quite like him too. I feel that Brighton, despite their so-so transfer window should comfortably book a further stay in the Premier League come season’s end.
In
- Jeremy Sarmiento (Benfica)
- Marc Cucurella (Getafe)
- Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock)
- Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg)
- Kjell Scherpen (Ajax)
Out
- Ben White (Arsenal)
- Jose Izquierdo (released)
- Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen) Loan
- Davy Propper (PSV)
- Alex Cochrane (Hearts) Loan
- Jan Mlakar (Hajduk Split)
- Bernardo (Red Bull Salzburg)
- Ryan Longman (Hull City) Loan
- Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry)
- Romaric Yapi (SBV Vitesse)
- Mat Ryan (Real Sociedad)
- Jensen Weir (Cambridge United) Loan
- Matt Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) Loan
- Carl Rushworth (Walsall) Loan
- Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord)
- Reda Khadra (Blackburn) Loan
- Chris Walton (Ipswich) Loan
TRANSFER WINDOW GRADE – C-
SIGNING OF THE WINDOW – MARC CUCURELLA
