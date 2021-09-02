Brentford FC 2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history. It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the less prominent sides in the Premier League fared this year.
I was curious how The Bees would approach this window. Over the past few years, they have built a reputation as shrewd transfer market operators adopting a Moneyball style approach.
They did not disappoint. The signing of Kristoffer Ajer is perhaps one of their more impressive pieces of business. The former Celtic center-back is a superstar in the making and securing him for the relatively low price of 13.5M I have no donut will prove to be one of the bargains of the summer as the season progresses.
Frank Onyeka has been an early head turner this season with his performances in midfield helping him fit seamlessly into the midfield.
It wasn’t a total win as far as incomings go though.
The Bees seem dangerously short on options at right-back and having Sergio Canos filling in there is fraught with danger, and they could be in strife against the big clubs with that glaring weakness.
Managing to retain Ivan Toney is big. The Championship Golden Boot winner from last season was hot property and keeping him is a massive win.
I like Brentford, Thomas Frank, and their transfer philosophy. I think they will do enough to secure a sophomore stint in the Premier League.
In
- Nathan Young-Coombes (Rangers)
- Dom Jefferies (Salisbury)
- Daniel Oyegoke (Arsenal)
- Jude Russell (Crystal Palace)
- Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland)
- Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic)
- Matthew Cox (AFC Wimbledon)
- Myles Peart-Harris (Chelsea)
Out
- Jared Thompson (released)
- Kane O’Connor (released)
- Aubrel Koutsimouka (released)
- Julien Carre (released)
- Henrik Dalsgaard (Midtjylland)
- Luke Daniels (released)
- Emiliano Marcondes (released)
- Ellery Balcombe (Burton Albion) Loan
- Aaron Pressley (AFC Wimbledon) Loan
- Arthur Read (Stevenage)
TRANSFER WINDOW GRADE – A-
SIGNING OF THE WINDOW – KRISTOFFER AJER
2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Cards
United Chelsea City Liverpool Arsenal West Ham Palace Leicester Tottenham Everton Villa SouthamptonFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind