We’re two days away from the United States Men’s National Team commencing their final period of World Cup qualification matches, and they’ll do so without the services of a few key players. The USMNT injury list, ahead of another renewal of the spirited rivalry with Mexico, grew one longer with the addition of Brenden Aaronson, who will miss the next trio of matches, due to a knee injury.
The RB Salzburg midfielder will miss out versus El Tri on Thursday, as well as the clashes against Panama and Costa Rica later this month. It’s another setback for a Stars and Stripes squad that must get as much points as possible now, or risk falling into the fourth position, and with it, a playoff slot for World Cup qualification.
“After reviewing the updated medical information and in consultation with Red Bull Salzburg, we have determined that Brenden Aaronson would not be available to play in the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches,” Aaronson’s club team said in a statement Monday.
“We were hopeful he would be able to recover in time; unfortunately, that will not be the case.”
