Bayern Munich has won the German Bundesliga the past 11 straight seasons. Borussia Dortmund finished runners-up in seven of those campaigns. Last year, they ended up level on points with Bayern, but lost the silverware on goal differential. Is this the year they finally break through?
The road to finally usurping the hegemon starts in the preseason, and up next is a tune-up against big money club Chelsea FC.
For the Black and Yellow, this will be the third time the club that have played at Soldier Field with the first taking place way back in 1954. Back then Dortmund played a seven-match preseason tour in the United States.
They were also here in 2018 against Manchester City.
The very next year, they beat Liverpool in a friendly staged just about two hours drive east of here, in South Bend, Indiana. That was in an even bigger and more historical venue- Notre Dame Stadium, on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. As this is a massive showcase game, as were the other two matches that were just mentioned, a strong first team will be needed.
After all, it is exactly what Edin Terzic did last night, in the win over Manchester United.
Borussia Dortmund Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC
Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Can, Sabitzer; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi; Haller
