On Monday, Borussia Dortmund will be “Leaving Las Vegas,” and that phrase is obviously the name of a famous book and popular ’90s rock song. That’s the thing about Vegas- everyone is always talking about leaving it, so what does that say? I’m joking of course, but stereotypes exist for a reason. Most people head to Vegas with the excitement and anticipation of winning.

They leave dejected and forlorn because they ended up as losers. What will happen with Dortmund, after their friendly against United?

Club Friendly FYIs

Kickoff: Sun July 30, 9pm EST, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Team News: Manchester United Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Borussia Dortmund

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

As this is an exhibition match, I don’t think they’ll have high emotions either way. They already felt the despondency this summer, when the Bundesliga season concluded and they let the title slip through their hands. So what might be the winning hand for Edin Terzic to play here?

All bets are off, because it’s a friendly, but I think the smart money would place these chips on the table in a formation that looks like this.

Yes, you see what I did there, I know it.

Borussia Dortmund Starting XI Prediction vs Man United (Club Friendly)

Kobel; Meunier, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Can, Sabitzer; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi; Haller

