UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Preview: Atlético Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

The 2024 UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday, April 10 with the first Quarterfinals legs of the prestigious competition, including this match between Atlético Madrid and Borussia Dortmund from Estádio Civitas Metropolitano (Grass) in Madrid, Spain (3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, Paramount+).

LaLiga heavyweights Atlético Madrid advanced to the Round of 16 by winning Group E (4-2-0, 17 GF-6 GA) and it is led on the attack by Antoine Griezmann (6 goals) and Álvaro Morata (5 goals). Marco Reus and Borussia Dortmund got to the Round of 16 by winning Group F (3-2-1, 7 GF-4 GA).

In the Round of 16, Atlético eliminated Serie A’s Inter Milan in dramatic fashion. After losing 1-0 in the opening leg without even registering a single shot on target in Italy, Atleti won 2-1 at home to tie the series on aggregate (2-2), advancing on with a thrilling 3-2 win on PKs on March 13.

Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven played to a 1-1 draw in Leg 1 at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands on February 20 before die Schwarzgelben blanked PSV 2-0 in Leg 2 at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany to win 3-1 on aggregate.

Atlético GK Jan Oblak has allowed 8 goals in 8 Champions League matches heading in, and the 31-year-old Slovenian is a big reason why this Spanish side has made it to this point.

The two clubs have met four times in UCL play, with each winning twice and Dortmund outscoring Atlético 6-4 in those matches. When they last met in UEFA Champions League play in 2018, both clubs registered clean sheets with Dortmund rolling to a 4-0 win in Germany and Atlético winning 2-0 at home with the Black and Yellow advancing.

Oddsmakers have made host Atlético the favorites in Leg 1 here at -110 with Dortmund priced at +300 and a Draw +250 in the three-way line market. Atlético is +1200 (12/1) to win the 2024 UEFA Champions League with Dortmund currently priced at +2500 (25/1), the highest odds of all of the eight clubs still left in the tournament.

Atlético is +275 to reach the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London, England with Dortmund priced at +900 (9/1), also the longest odds of the teams remaining.

The Total has been set at 2½ (goals) with the Over juiced at -106 with the Under at -118 and with Los Rojiblancos GK Oblak and Dortmund GK Gregor Kobel (25 Saves, 4 Clean Sheets), scoring should be at a premium in this crucial opening leg in Spain.

Leg 2 will be played six days later on Tuesday, April 16 in Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park (Grass)—Westfalenstadion—so it will be very important for the Spanish side to head in with a win and at least a one-goal aggregate edge. Another PK shootout may be way too much to ask from Saúl Ñíguez and Atlético to advance to the UEFA Champions League Semifinals.

The winners will face the winner of the Paris Saint-Germain-Barcelona Quarterfinals series in the UEFA Champions League Semifinals.

What to Expect

With Atlético hosting Leg 1, expect Manager Diego Simeone to have his troops ready, and with former BVB player Axel Witsel, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo DePaul, Griezmann and Morata, Los Rojiblancos should be able to score at least one goal and maybe two against a Dortmund side actually playing its best form this season.

Both Atlético (5th place in LaLiga, 17 points back) and BVB (4th place, 20 points back) have no chance of winning their respective leagues with Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen dominating, so putting all of their energy into trying to advance on in this UEFA Champions League will definitely be their focus.

It will be hard for BVB to win in the Spanish capital, but with Atlético just 2-4-1 overall in its last seven matches in all competitions, Dortmund Manager Edin Terzi? will have his club headed in thinking that it can pull off the upset in Madrid.

BVB and captain Emre Can have gone an impressive 8-5-1 in its last 14 matches—losing only to TSG Hoffenheim 3-2 on February 21—and with Manchester United exile Jadon Sancho returning from loan and Chelsea loanee Ian Maasten, Terzi? has his deepest squad to work with in this opening leg with Donyell Malen and Niclas Füllkrug always capable of scoring goals.

Atlético will have the better bench with guys like Memphis Depay able to come in and potentially put the ball in the net, as he did late against Inter. With the long break between the Round of 16 and these Quarterfinals, expect both teams to be a bit careful in the first half with few quality shots on target. This could be a good thing for the Under backers.

Possible Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Maatsen, Hummels, Can, Süle; Ozcan, Sabitzer; Sancho, Brandt, Malen; Füllkrug

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Oblak; Hermoso, Witsel, Savic; Lino, Koke, DePaul, Llorente, Molina; Griezmann, Morata

Prediction

Atlético Madrid 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

Best Bet

Under 2½ -118

