Borussia Dortmund have made a trio of astute signings this summer, in the forms of: Wolfsburg midfielder Felix Nmecha, Borussia Moenchengladbach defender Ramy Bensebaini and Bayern Munich midfield maestro Marcel Sabitzer.

Yes, you are very familiar with the final name on that list, as the Austrian international spent the second half of last season on loan with United. He could feature, for the first time in a yellow and black shirt, against United on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Club Friendly FYIs

Kickoff: Sun July 30, 9pm EST, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Team News: Manchester United Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Borussia Dortmund

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

Ditto for Nmeacha, who was in the stands with Sabitzer for the 6-0 win over San Diego Loyal at Snapdragon Stadium. The Loyal are a USL side (second tier in the American pyramid) who typically play in a venue that seats just 6,000. So it’s been an interesting preseason thus far for BVB, as this matchup presents a major step up in opposition.

Which is good because BVB need to whatever it takes this summer to get ready for the season, where maybe they can finally get over that last hurdle again and finally take the title back from Bayern?

BVB Team News

So while that pair of new players could feature here, you have a different duo who will most likely sit out of this one. Julien Duranville and Nico Schlotterbeck both got injured on Thursday night and will most likely not be risked for this exhibition match.

