Let’s take a look at the full match fitness situation ahead of the big UEFA Champions League group stage clash at PSG. The team fitness situation for Borussia Dortmund is definitely currently a mixed bag. Some players (like Gregor Kobel and Julian Ryerson) are coming back into the team while others remain out.

We almost certainly won’t see Giovanni Reyna (leg injury), Thomas Meunier (hamstring problem) and Mateu Morey (knee problem) until some time in October.

Borussia Dortmund at Paris Saint-Germain FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Sept. 19, 8pm, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group F

Rest of the BVB Team News

Julien Duranville is inching closer towards a return, but he does not have anywhere near the match fitness to go the full 90 yet. Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench against Freiburg, having overcome the problem he had with his tendon. Maybe he plays a larger role here as Dortmund commence their 2023-24 European season.

Heading to the French capital is certainly a tough way to begin one’s continental campaign.

However, Dortmund have to be feeling pretty good right now as they are undefeated in their last five across all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund Starting XI Prediction vs Paris Saint-Germain

Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Reus

