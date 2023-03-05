Borussia Dortmund have a 1-0 lead on Chelsea, in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, but the second leg of their tie could be more challenging.

That’s because it’s on the road at Stamford Bridge. Still with Chelsea truly reeling this season, the odds are favorable for Dortmund to move on. Let’s take a look at Edin Terzic’s selection issues, and his potential first team.

Chelsea FC at Borussia Dortmund FYIs

Kickoff: Tue Mar 7, 8pm Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2, BVB Leads 1-0

Team News: Chelsea Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Borussia Dortmund

Google Result Probability: Borussia Dortmund 24% Extra Time 26% Chelsea FC win 50%

Borussia Dortmund Team News

We start, where else but with the Number 1, Gregor Kobel, who will likely miss out after having a suffered thigh injury against RB Leipzig. Meanwhile forward Karim Adeyemi is out with a thigh injury.

Additionally, the following players are also sidelined here: Mateu Morey, Abdoulaye Kamara, Donyell Malen, Julien Duranville and Youssoufa Moukoko. Other than that, BVB are good to go, team fitness wise.

With that in mind, we expect Terzic to go with a first team that is pretty similar to what he went with in the first leg.

The only changes we predict will come out of requirement, due to injuries.

Borussia Dortmund Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can; Bellingham Brandt, Reus, Bynoe-Gittens; Haller

Prediction: Chelsea 0, Dortmund 0 (BVB Advances 1-0)

Sorry Charlie, the Black and Yellows move on.

