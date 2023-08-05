Borussia Dortmund Team News vs Ajax: Meunier, Reyna, Kobel

Borussia Dortmund are back from the United States, and their preseason tour took an injury toll on them. The latest set back concerns full-back Thomas Meunier, is now out for several weeks due to a severe muscular injury. Also, Gio Reyna, battling a substantial ankle injury, wasn’t even named to the team sheet for the score draw against Chelsea in Chicago, IL.

It is safe to assume that both will miss out on tomorrow’s final friendly of the preseason, against Ajax at home.

Club Friendly FYIs

Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund

Kickoff: 5pm CST Sun. Aug. 6, ESPN+

Where: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Borussia Dortmund Previews: Starting XI Prediction Team News

BVB Team News

The squad’s fitness continue on, as their No.1, Gregor Kobel, also missed the 1-1 stalemate with Chelsea, although his injury is thought to be rather minor. He is a doubt for Sunday; ditto for Nico Schlotterbeck, who has been out for awhile due to a knee issue. Although he is said to be on the mend now.

Another long-term injury absentee, Julien Duranville (unspecified muscular issue) could miss out again this weekend. Meanwhile Mateu Morey (also, an unspecified muscular injury) completes the list of BVB injury concerns.

This will be the last preseason tune-up for BVB, ahead of the start of their DFB-Pokal campaign a week from today, against Schott Mainz. That clash is one week from today.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories