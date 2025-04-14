Borussia Dortmund comes home to face FC Barcelona sitting in a 0-4 hole on aggregate. Seems like this UEFA Champions League tie may already be over.

That’s a shame, considering how BVB went all the way to the title game in this competition last season.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

FC Barcelona at Borussia Dortmund

Aggregate: Barca is up 4-0

Kickoff: Tue. April 15, 8pm, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

90 Min Result Probability: FC Barcelona 53% Extra Time 22% Borussia Dortmund 25%

Starting XI Predictions: FC Barcelona Borussia Dortmund

Team News for Both Sides

And given how their Bundesliga campaign is going, well, it’s been kind of a disastrous season in Dortmund. It’s clear that the club has now fallen down a peg, or two, and it’s time to do some retooling once again. It’s all but impossible that they can overturn this quarterfinal tie.

However, maybe they can play this match out with some pride. Try to keep it respectable, as they like to say.

Borussia Dortmund Starting Lineup Prediction vs FC Barcelona

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Emre Can, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini; Pascal Gross, Daniel Svensson, Salih Ozcan, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Serhou Guirassy

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories