Edin Terzic Becomes New Borussia Dortmund Manager

Borussia Dortmund have found the man who they believe might lead them back to Bundesliga glory, in Edin Terzic, The 39-year-old, who led BVB to the DFB-Pokal while in charge on a caretaker basis last season and previously served as the Black & Yellows’ Technical Director, will now officially take over as senior squad/first team head coach.

The official announcement came today as Edin Terzic signed a deal that will keep at the position until June 2025. Dortmund have won eight league titles, with the most recent coming in 2011-12, where they repeated.

Bayern Munich have won the Bundesliga every year since then, making the German top-flight nowhere near as compelling as it could be, giving the tedious repetition of ultimate results. Maybe Dortmund can finally change that? Is Terzic the guy to do that?



“We held several intensive discussions with Edin Terzic last weekend and are convinced that this personnel decision is the right one for BVB. Edin knows our club, the environment, a large part of the team and the areas we would like to fine-tune to be able to offer successful football to our fans. The 2022/23 season constitutes a fresh sporting start.

“We will press ahead with this together with great joy and passion,” said BVB sporting director to-be Sebastian Kehl.





Edin Terzic, who replaced Marco Rose, stated: “By now, many people are likely to be aware of the special importance BVB holds in my life. I’d therefore like to express my sincere thanks to Aki Watzke, Michael Zorc and Sebastian Kehl for the great trust they have placed in me and for giving me this great responsibility.

“We will do everything in our power every day to make the team and the entire club successful.”

Terzic, a German, much like most of the managers in club history, is expected to fill out his full coaching staff in the coming days.

