The Borussia Dortmund Way: Buying Low, Selling High

Borussia Dortmund is neither a buying club nor a selling club. They are an investing club. Last night, Dortmund beat Manchester United 3-2 in a friendly staged in Las Vegas.

Next they’ll take on Chelsea in Chicago, on Wednesday night, meaning that both their most recent opponent, and their next opponent happen to be giant clubs, who spend money like water every summer transfer window.

Dortmund spent £32m on Sancho, Dembele, Aubameyang and Pulisic. They’ve made £309m. That’s how you run a football club ? pic.twitter.com/JXReqIAxRn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 1, 2021

Club Friendly FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Borussia Dortmund

Kickoff: 7:30pm CST Wed. Aug. 2, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL, USA

Team News: Chelsea FC Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Borussia Dortmund

Watch: ESPN+

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

That is not the Dortmund way, as they instead consistently find and sign top tier youth talent, develop them, then sell them to bigger clubs, at a massive profit, down the line.

It is such a well known way of doing business that it even permeates through the sports card trading market.

If you’re in “the hobby,” and you collect and/or invest in soccer cards, then you know one way to make money is to follow the Borussia Dortmund lead.

This was a common talking point at The National (the 2023 National Sports Collectors Convention), which was staged in Chicagoland this past weekend.

How coincidental it is that Borussia Dortmund was flying in to Chicago just as all these sports card dealers and traders will be flying out. Of course, this concept isn’t anything revolutionary.

Nor is it an idea limited to the hobby. No matter what kind of business you’re doing, or whatever your avenue may be for speculation, it is always makes sense to buy low and sell high.

It’s how Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and the rest of the BVB front office men who employ/employed this philosophy have consistently found success.

While many may call them a “stepping stone club,” this is how Borussia Dortmund stays relevant amidst a football landscape dominated by clubs who are owned by oligarchs, multi-billionaire tycoons and even oil-rich nation-states.

It’s hard enough to survive, let alone thrive, in this environment, but Borussia Dortmund have and will maintain competitiveness.

The examples of buying low and selling high are abundant, we’ll take a look at a few of the biggest and best here.

Jude Bellingham

Bought from Birmingham City for £25 million in 2020, sold to Real Madrid for £88 million

Profit: £63 million

Jadon Sancho

Bought from Manchester City for £8 million in 2017, sold to Manchester United in 2021 for a £73 million

Profit of £65 million

Erling Haaland

Bought from RB Salzburg for 20 million Euro in 2019, Sold to Manchester City for 60 million Euro in 2022

Profit: 40 million

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Bought from St. Etienne for £11.7 million in 2013, sold to Arsenal for £57.4 million in 2018.

Profit of £45.7 million

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Bought from Shakhtar Donetsk for £24.8 million in 2013, Sold to Manchester United for £37.8 million in 2016

Profit £13 million

Ousmane Dembele

Bought from Rennes for £13.5 million in 2016. Sold to FC Barcelona for £112.5 million

Profit of £99.5 million

Robert Lewandowski

Bought from Lech Poznan in 2010 for 4.5 million Euros, sold to Bayern Munich for 45 million in 2014

Profit: 40 million Euro

Ilkay Gundogan

Bought from FC Nurnberg for £4 million in 2011, sold to Manchester City for £24.3 million in 2016.

Profit £19.3 million

Christian Pulisic

Signed on a free from PA Classics, and developed in the academy, sold to Chelsea in 2019 for £57.6 million

If you desire more examples you can look at this chart.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories