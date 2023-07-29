Biggest Stories of European Soccer’s Offseason So Far

In soccer, a lot can change in just a few months. Last we saw, Manchester City was wrapping up a treble, Napoli had won their first Serie A since Maradona, and Barcelona had clinched La Liga.

While all teams have a chance for success next season, there has been a lot of talent that has come and gone this transfer window. And with that, every team’s odds of winning again on websites like the BetVictor sportsbook have changed significantly.

The transfer period has been thrilling so far this summer, with some of the biggest names in the sport moving on to new teams. Let’s look at some of the biggest stories so far this summer that soccer fans should know.

Kylian Mbappe’s Contract Offer

Kylian Mbappe is always a source of drama, and it appears his time at Paris Saint-Germain is ending. Mbappe will have his fair share of suitors, with most people expecting Real Madrid to sign him to a record-breaking contract. However, one plot twist no one expected was the Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal offering a more than $300 million transfer fee for him, to go along with a $700 million salary for just one season.

While Mbappe hasn’t accepted the offer, and most likely will not, the offer shows just how serious Saudi Arabia is about investing in soccer.

Lionel Messi to the MLS

While Mbappe will likely remain in a top-flight European league, the player who beat him in the 2022 World Cup will not. Lionel Messi has signed a massive contract, with plenty of sponsorship revenue, to join Inter Miami of the MLS.

It is an earth-shattering move for the American league, as Messi is a transcendent figure that could bring the sport to life in the world’s biggest media market. He already has gotten started, scoring a 94th-minute free-kick winner in his debut.

Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid

What could go down as the biggest move of the summer, Jude Bellingham transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid. Bellingham is widely considered one of the top young players on the planet. At just 20 years old, the midfielder has shown unique talent, winning the Bundesliga Player of the Year in the most recent season.

Bellingham will now join a lethal Real Madrid side with players like Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Modric, Kroos, and more. This signing could help Madrid make up some ground following a season where Barcelona outperformed them domestically.

Declan Rice to Arsenal

Arsenal had something of a rebirth this season after spending several years far out of the Premier League title race conversation. While they blew their lead to Manchester City, they showed that they are a young team on the rise. Arsenal added to their talent by signing Declan Rice from West Ham, who will be a defensive midfielder that brings a balanced skillset and incredible experience to a young squad.

Rice has won international trophies, captained a Premier League squad, and capped a large number of games for England in both the Euro and World Cup. He could be a key ingredient for a successful Arsenal run next season as they chase their first Premier League title since 2004.

Josko Gvardiol Likely to Manchester City

While this one has yet to be completed, it could mark a major result if it does occur. Manchester City has experienced a significant exodus this offseason. Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, and Mateo Kovacic are all off the squad for next season, and they need to add some talent to replace these players.

The team has eyed Josko Gvardiol, one of the best young defenders on the planet. A key player for Croatia’s World Cup run, he could be a fixture at Manchester City for the next several years if he signs.

