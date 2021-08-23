The highly-anticipated English Premier League 21/22 season has now commenced and is off to a significant and exciting start. Big clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are hoping to overthrow the defending champions, Manchester City, for the Premier League title.
With some stunning, big money transfer deals getting completed this summer, we now look at four of the biggest transfers, that will have the most impact on the current season.
- Manchester City – Jack Grealish
Pep Guardiola’s team won the league by a massive gap of twelve points last year, but they failed to add the Champions League title to their trophy cabinet, as they fell in the finale against Chelsea. The only major signing Man City have made this summer is Aston Villa’s captain, Jack Grealish.
With the signing of this twenty-five-year-old winger for an English record fee of 100 million pounds, Guardiola beefed up what was already the greatest squad in the league. The best chance at a successful title defense is to let Grealish play and create as much as possible.
The English international has extraordinary dribbling and passing skills, with the ability to break down the rhythm of the opponent’s defense, as we have seen time and time again.
2. Chelsea – Romelu Lukaku
Last season, Chelsea overcame a slow start, which resulted in a managerial switch, to make it into the top four. In spite of signing RB Leipzig superstar Timo Werner last season, the London club clearly lacked a real number nine last season.
The Blues have now brought back Romelu Lukaku, during a summer which saw the departures of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud. After re-signing the Belgian for just under 100 million pounds and adding him to an already stacked lineup, Thomas Tuchel will be confident in making a strong title push this year. This follows a summer in which many Chelsea players had very successful showings at Euro 2020.
3. Manchester United – Jaden Sancho
In the past few years, the Red Devils have been looking for a solid right-winger, and they finally ended their wait by bringing in Borussia Dortmund star Jaden Sancho. He is currently one of the smartest players in English football and his final transfer fee ended up being around 73 million pounds.
He played marvelously for the Bundesliga club last season and is predicted to be dominant in the English League. Solskjaer’s main goal is to finally win a trophy and with this new, augmented squad he has no excuse.
United are expected to contend for the 2021/22 Premier League title.
4. Liverpool – Ibrahima Konate
Due to significant injuries to their first-choice center backs, Liverpool didn’t put up a strong defense of their Premier League trophy last season.
This remarkable 22-year-old transferred from RB Leipzig to Liverpool at a price of about 35 million pounds and he's expected to establish a strong defensive connection with Virgil van Dijk, as they will play an important role for the Anfield club this season.
