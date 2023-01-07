See what happens when nepotism trumps everything else. The United States Soccer Federation needs to take a long, hard look at itself and realize that meritocracy matters. Why do we have a Gregg Berhalter vs Reyna family feud?

Because you have a bunch of people involved here who think that family connections, above all else, should determine one’s occupational standing. USA Soccer is at University of Iowa revenue sports level of egregious nepotism. So let’s break down this case of he said, he said, she also said.

We can start here:

What started the Berhalter-Reyna feud: Sebastian Berhalter. Sebastian got on the Columbus Crew & Austin FC rosters due to his family connections. He sucks as a player. Claudio Reyna declined Sebastian’s option. Gregg retaliated and limited Gio’s minutes.#BerhalterOut pic.twitter.com/kRcTUcDBnJ — ??,???(?)=??0??1??1??10??2??2??? (@Jon45Don) January 6, 2023

Ok, so United States Men’s National Team Coach Gregg Berhalter, who only got the gig when his own brother was the fourth highest ranking person on the US Soccer corporate hierarchy, had an axe to grind.

Quickly flash back to the World Cup, when USMNT star Gio Reyna was benched due to…conflicting explanations. Berhalther said one thing, Reyna said something else.

Then later we heard that Reyna was being punished because he didn’t have a full commitment, or team first attitude.

This could have stayed in house, but Berhalter ran his mouth at some cushy speaking gig he had for one of those bullshit “leadership” pep talks.

Money quote & the root of the “scandel”: “The irony here is that in trying to provide an example of his own leadership to a room full of mostly strangers, Berhalter made a massive leadership error in sharing what should have remained an in-house issue. https://t.co/1p6QQpfRCU — Justin L. Powell (@justinleepowell) January 7, 2023

Gio Reyna is the offspring of Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan, who played for the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams. They both go way back with Berhalter, and his wife Rosalind.

It’s all super nepotism-y, as is the USSF in general, and to get into all of that would give one a headache.

It’s so incestual at the highest levels of US Soccer that it’s annoying at best, creepy at worst. So now comes the helicopter parents committing blackmail part of this story, although the Reynas denied that they did so:

Look I’m all for #BerhalterOut, but bringing up that he kicked his wife 30+ year ago is not gonna get it done ? https://t.co/50E4CknCyx — Harrison Rice (@HarrisonRice7) January 3, 2023

The Reyna parents brought it to the attention of Berhalter’s bosses, the higher-ups in US Soccer that 31 years ago he kicked his then girlfriend and now wife. Obviously, a man should never physically strike a woman.

However, you know the rule- you’re not allowed to be more outraged than the victim. And this case, the victim doesn’t even consider herself to having been victimized.

Really can’t disagree with anything ESPN’s Hercules Gomez said here:

Gio Reyna will now be unfairly (or fairly for many) judged for his parents actions. He’s still only 20, he made a mistake(s). — herculez gomez (@herculezg) January 4, 2023

Or here:

Claudio & Danielle Reyna come off looking terrible in this investigation, but Claudio won’t be impacted by it. At least not work wise w/ Austin FC. — herculez gomez (@herculezg) January 4, 2023

Basically, this is a no one to root for kind of story. But it is clear that Berhalter must go, and that was clear long before the Reyna parents led to his dirty laundry getting aired.

This was obvious before he benched Gio Reyna for reasons based primarily on spite.

He needs to go due to his poor tactics, bad game-planning and awful team selection. Ask Ricardo Pepi about that last one.

This is somehow a massive story, and a total non-story, all at the same time. At its core, it’s just the highest stakes version of every youth sport “hey coach, you’re not playing my kid! So you suck, and I’ll get back at you” tiff.

Berhalter is already out, sort of. His contract expired January 1, and his replacement, for the interim, is already in charge. Just don’t renew him and move on. Time for the USA Soccer brass to step up and be decisive.

All of those involved here look incredibly petty, and that makes us look very small and stupid as a soccer nation.

Get it together USSF!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

