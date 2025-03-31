Media and fans are naturally programmed to always look ahead, and to do so with an eye on the big picture. Coaches and players take the opposite approach- they keep it micro. It’s the most painfully shopworn cliche in all of sports- “taking it one game at a time,” but that is the process. In his first job since the United States Men’s National Team, manager Gregg Berhalter has been tasked with turning around a moribund, but still a sleeping giant of a Major League Soccer franchise.

And the early returns are phenomenal- after just one month, Chicago Fire FC manager Berhalter has the team in the conference’s top four.

Off to a Fast Start

After a 1-1 draw at home with Montreal Impact last night, Berhalter sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, two points behind top of the table Inter Miami (who have a game in hand on everybody else.

Of course there really is no such thing as “a timetable” in a rebuild.

You just try to get better as fast as you can, and win the match every time out.

However, pretty much anybody who is paying attention and actually knows what they’re talking about would most likely agree- the Berhalter reclamation project of the Chicago Fire is ahead of schedule.

“In club soccer, you have more time to develop a team, so I think you’ll see a more cohesiveness in the group,” Berhalter said to RG, when asked about the adjustment from country to club managerial duties.

“National/international soccer gives you a tremendous amount of pride, representing your country, and you see that in all the matches where there is a lot of stake, and again it’s a tremendous honor.”

Adjusting on the Fly

It is still early days of course, but the Fire have only lost once in their first six this season, and they have a +3 goal differential.

For a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs in eight years, it’s kind of a big deal!

Obviously, there is going to be a learning curve here as you have a Fire roster filled with players brought in by the people who preceded Berhalter to run the systems of his predecessors.

However, that seems to be progressing along nicely as well. Berhalter was asked about the transition of his guys, and their learning the new tactics.

“They have been great,” he responded. “They have been really open. Open to learning. Embraced every moment. Embraced the competition.”

“Embraced the hard work. What I told them last season was be prepared for the toughest preseason of your life, because you’re going to work hard, and they did work hard.

Cuypers Breaking Out

“And that was all part of it. But the have been adapting well, and I think there’s a good mood within the team.”

One guy who’s really adapting well is Hugo Cuypers, as he’s tied for second in MLS in scoring. He’s netted five times already this season

“It’s always nice to see them interacting off the field, as well,” Berhalter continued.

“But overall, the spirit is good on the team and we want to just keep building and improving.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories