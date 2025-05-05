Beginner Strategies for Premier League Predictions ahead of Next Season

The Premier League season is coming to an end with Liverpool crowned champions though already fans are excitedly looking ahead to the next campaign. With Manchester City and Arsenal no doubt determined to steal the Reds’ crown and Manchester United and Tottenham eager to battle the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle at the top again, it’s sure to be an enthralling year of football.

Premier League followers looking to boost their personal interest beyond perhaps their own favourite team may place wagers on the outcome of games. If you are keen to explore betting opportunities to add an extra thrill to the action being played out on the pitch, there are a number of strategies you should follow when starting out and as you continue your wagering journey.

Become an Expert

First things first, before diving into predicting games in the Premier League, it is imperative you become a complete expert and swot up on every club, every player and every fixture. Taking the time to conduct thorough research and get a full understanding around all of the narratives at play each gameweek can ensure you are making smart decisions and educated guesses rather than taking a punt by simply following your gut.

Knowledge is power as the saying goes and so you must learn about the teams and their stories so that you can react to the ever-changing state of play during what is a long and demanding season. This will allow you to properly explore the odds via the Betway app and help you avoid merely backing the team most backed to triumph. Preparing a season of predictions will mean you bet with confidence and avoid any surprises further down the line.

Follow the Form

The form guide can be a useful tool as you navigate your picks each week. Looking at the most recent results will see you quickly identify the teams enjoying their football, scoring goals and winning games and the sides struggling with confidence and failing to stick the ball in the back of the net.

Of course, the league standings will give you the overall picture of the campaign as a whole but there are plenty of nuances which can only be identified by focusing on results in the last month or so. For instance, a club may be stuck in the relegation zone but, it’s possible they could have won their last three matches after appointing a new manager with fresh ideas. This is why its wise to look at the most recent matches via the Betway app when weighing up a likely performance in the next fixture.

Tune into Team News

Team news is another crucial piece of information you must gather to make savvy betting choices. Now, a manager is never going to reveal his starting XI but that’s not to say they won’t share key details with the media. Speaking in a pre-match press conference, coaches will confirm which players are out through injury or suspension and from here, you can piece together clues to gather an overall conclusion on how the team could fare.

If David Moyes confirms Jarrad Branthwaite is out with a groin problem and won’t be available for Everton selection, you can then get to work on looking at how this will impact the Tofffees’ backline and decipher who will deputise. Using knowledge of the set-up at Goodison, you can look at Michael Keane’s inclusion against Manchester City and see how the change saw Pep Guardiola’s score two goals to win the game. Keeping up with team news using the Betway app can give you an edge in your thinking to make smart bets with a full understanding of the situation heading into the game.

Look at Past Head-to-Heads

The form table is a key tool as mentioned but admittedly, there are times when the form guide completely goes out the window. This is often the case during derby clashes, direct battles for titles and scraps in relegation battles. There are some curious situations too where clubs just seem jinxed at certain grounds or when facing particular opposition.

Take Everton again as a case in point. The Merseyside club have not beat Chelsea in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge since 1994. With the record lasting more than 30 years, it could be argued the Toffees have an issue beyond mere quality when heading to the ground in West London. Taking this into account will have been key when Everton faced the Blues in April and the expected outcome did occur again as Chelsea recorded a narrow 1-0 win. Looking out for quirky instances can help you pinpoint high value wagers via the Betway app.

Overall, there a wide range of different strategise beginners should make use of when starting out in Premier League betting. From following the form guide and tracking team news to carrying out massive research to build detail on every team and player is vital.

Live in-play betting can also give fans an advantage as they can react to what is going on in a game in real-time, genuine insight can be gained from following former pros, pundits and expert supporters on social media platforms like X and Facebook and the top performers can be identified by playing Fantasy Football each week.

