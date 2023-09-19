When Manchester United visit Bayern Munich in midweek, for a UCL group stage fixture, it will mark a milestone for Harry Kane. This will be his first match against both an English club.

It also marks the first time he’ll take on a team, post Tottenham Hotspur, who tried to sign him when he was with Spurs.

Manchester United at Bayern Munich FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 20, 8 pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group B

Team News: Bayern Munich Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Bayern Munich Manchester United

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Bayern Munich 62% Draw 20% Manchester United 18%

Let’s take a look at who else might join him in the first team for this one. While United are struggling mightily right now, this is still the headliner fixture of UEFA Champions League matchday 1.

Without a doubt, this is the most all blue blood matchup for the first round of group stage play.

Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Sven Ulreich; Moussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-Jae, Alphonso Davies; Konrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3, Manchester United 0

Look for the hosts to absolutely roll in this one. Not picking anything crazy here.

