Bayern Munich are pretty difficult to beat at the Allianz Arena when it comes to UEFA Champions League competition. They’ve emerged victorious in 15 of their last 17 UCL clashes at their home ground, and they did not lose or draw in any of their three group stages clashes this season.

What’s even more impressive is how they did not concede a single goal in any of those matches to boot.

Paris Saint-Germain at Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2

Aggregate: Bayern Leads 1-0

Kick: Wed March 8, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Team News: Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain

Starting XI Predictions: Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain

Google Result Probability: Bayern Munich 53%, Extra Time 22%, Paris Saint-Germain 25%

Paris Saint-Germain have an extremely formidable task on their hands this Wednesday night. What the best lineup that Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann could go with to keep up the dominance.

We think it looks something like this.

What a strong side this is, when you realize it doesn’t even include former Premier League stars Joao Cancelo and Sadio Mane.

Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction vs Paris Saint-Germain (UCL Round of 16)

Sommer; Stanisic, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Sane, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

